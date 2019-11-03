Man facing extradition to UK over the deaths of 39 migrants in a lorry is warned of a threat to his life

Eamon Harrison (22) was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison on Friday as he faces extradition the UK in relation to 41 charges, including 39 manslaughter charges, conspiracy to commit human trafficking and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Gardaí visited Harrison in Cloverhill Prison this week to issue him with a Garda Information Message, known as a GIM form, to inform him they have received credible intelligence of a threat to his life.

READ MORE: Essex lorry deaths: accused Co Armagh truck driver was 'part of global ring', court hears

The container lorry where 39 people were found dead

Prison authorities have moved Harrison - from Mayobridge, Co Down - to a single-occupancy cell away from the general prison population on foot of the information.

He will face an extradition hearing later this month.

British police believe he delivered the trailer to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge before it was transported to England.

Detective Sergeant Jim Kirwan of the Garda Extradition Unit said CCTV taken at a truck stop in Belgium showed Harrison to be the driver of the lorry that dropped the trailer to Zeebrugge.

READ MORE: CAB's secret cash probe into gang linked to 39 trafficking truck deaths

Last week Armagh man Maurice 'Mo' Robinson, who collected the trailer in the UK, was charged with manslaughter in connection with the case.

Maurice 'Mo' Robinson

On Friday police in Essex appealed to brothers Ronan and Christopher Hughes to come forward to answer questions in relation to the incident.

The haulier brothers have ties to Monaghan, but also have addresses in Armagh.

DCI Daniel Stoten said police recently spoke on the phone to Ronan Hughes, but his whereabouts are unknown.

"Today I want to make a direct appeal: Ronan and Christopher, hand yourselves in to the Police Service of Northern Ireland. We need you both to come forward and assist this investigation," he said.

"Although we have already spoken to Ronan Hughes recently by telephone we need to have a conversation with him and his brother in person.

Talking to Ronan and Christopher is crucial to our investigation and the sooner we can make this happen the sooner we can progress and continue with our investigation."

Christopher (left) and Ronan Hughes have been urged to hand themselves in to the PSNI. Photo: PA

READ MORE: Migrant tragedy: Irish links to 39 deaths show ugly reality of human trafficking trade

This week a truck driver told the Sunday World newspaper how he was left stranded in France after refusing his haulage bosses' orders to smuggle a lorry load of desperate immigrants into Ireland.

The young, newly-qualified, driver claimed he was sent to Calais several weeks ago to pick up a container but, unknown to him, he was being set up by his Armagh bosses to become a people trafficker.

The driver, who is too afraid to be identified, said he was told that when he arrived at the port the lorry needed a part replaced and he would be met by a 'mechanic' who would carry out the repair.

"When we met he told me to go and grab a coffee and something to eat, he was quite insistent even though I told him I was all right. He was really keen for me to leave him to it, it was a set up," he told Sunday World.

READ MORE: 'I'm dying because I can't breathe' - heartbreaking 'last moments' of refugee

Undated handout photo of migrants on a beach near Calais. Issue date: Tuesday August 7, 2018. National Crime Agency/PA Wire

"I went off to the café but realised I had left something behind in the cab so I went back. That's when I saw them all being loaded into the container, I couldn't believe what I was seeing, I knew straight away that I was supposed to smuggle those people and that was never going to happen, I told the man that right away,"

The driver rang one of his bosses to report what was happening. However, he was shocked when he realised his bosses were behind the trafficking after they ordered him to take the load and offered him £20,000 for his cooperation.

When he refused the 'mechanic' then took the keys and told him to keep his mouth shut and make his own way home before driving off with the immigrants onboard.

"I was told to either do it and get paid or to f**k off and make my own way back to Ireland. That's what I did. It was the best decision of my life, I would never have been able to live with myself if I was responsible for something like what happened last week in Essex."

The driver is unaware of the fate of the immigrants he almost carreed and says he did not report it to the authorities because he feared for his life.

"These are dangerous people, you don't grass them up. All I did was apply to an ad looking for lorry drivers and then the next thing I'm involved in a people-trafficking ring."

READ MORE: Shipping containers and lorries are the 'coffin ships' of the 21st Century, Dáil told

Online Editors