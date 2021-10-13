A man facing extradition back to Ireland as part of the Adrian Donohoe murder investigation has been further remanded in UK custody after being refused bail over fears he will flee.

James Patrick Flynn will appear in court again next month with records stating that bail was objected to on several grounds including alleged “organised criminal offending”.

The 30-year-old was detained in London by a specialist police unit earlier this year after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is wanted by gardaí to face charges relating to the investigation into the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe (41) at Lordship credit union near Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The detective was on an armed cash escort when he was shot dead during a raid by a five-man gang.

Gardaí want to charge Flynn with robbery at the credit union that night as well as conspiracy to commit burglary between 2012 and 2013.

Flynn, who is originally from south Armagh but has resided in the US and the UK, is expected to fight extradition.

Around the time of the murder he was best friends with Aaron Brady (30), who was convicted of the capital murder of Det Gda Donohoe last year.

James Flynn appeared before Westminster Magistrates court yesterday morning for the proceedings under Section 2(7) of the Extradition Act 2003.

Following the brief appearance he was further remanded in custody until a date next month. During a previous hearing it was stated that he “vehemently” denies the charges and that he has lived openly in the UK where he has donated to his local food bank. However, a judge remanded him to custody in prison.

According to court documents, Flynn has been refused bail because he is “likely to abscond” the jurisdiction if released while fighting extradition.

The Crown Prosecution Service had argued the “nature and seriousness” of the offence, his “limited community ties” in the UK, and what is described as “organised criminal offending”.

He was arrested by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) in July after the Irish High Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had earlier decided that he should be charged with the credit union robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary.

The robbery charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment on conviction.

A co-accused, Dundalk man Brendan Treanor (33), has been sent forward for trial before the non-jury Special Criminal Court next year.

He was refused bail at the High Court last month with gardaí objecting to bail due to the nature and strength of the evidence, as well as the seriousness of the charges.

Brendan Treanor faces one charge of robbery at the credit union and another charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Armagh man Aaron Brady (30) is currently serving a life sentence in Portlaoise Prison after being convicted of capital murder last year.

A jury agreed by majority verdict that he was the masked raider who fatally shot Det Gda Donohoe at point blank range during the robbery almost nine years ago.

Brady was sentenced to the mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years imprisonment and is currently in the process of appealing his conviction.

It followed the longest murder trial in the history of the State which ran for 122 days and was marred by attempts to intimidate key prosecution witnesses.