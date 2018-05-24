News Irish News

Thursday 24 May 2018

Man due in court today charged in relation to Kerry death

Sean Nolan

A man is due to appear in at Tralee District Court later today charged in relation to the death of a man in Kerry on Wednesday.

Gardai have confirmed that a man in his 20s will appear at 4pm today charged in connection with the death of a 33-year-old man in Caherciveen on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old man received serious stab wounds and was removed by ambulance to University Hospital in Kerry where he was pronounced dead.  

A 20-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with this investigation and was  etained at Killarney Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

