A man is due in court this morning after two people were seriously injured when the driver of a car which earlier had an interaction with gardai lost control and crashed into a group of people outside a Dublin city pub on Saturday night.

The incident happened at the junction of Thomas Street and Thomas Court in the Liberties area of the city.

Gardaí said they were investigating a serious collision and dangerous driving incident.

“At approximately 11:20pm a car turning onto Thomas Court from Thomas Street struck a number of kerbside barriers and mounted the footpath before colliding with three male pedestrians,” a spokesperson said.

“Two of the pedestrians were taken to St James's Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third male did not require immediate medical attention.

“The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí on suspicion of dangerous driving and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station.”

The man is due to appear before the courts this morning.

Gardaí sealed off the scene and carried out a technical examination.

The matter has now been referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) because the incident involved an interaction with gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Thomas Street/Thomas Court areas of Dublin 8 between 11pm and 11.20pm on Saturday are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.