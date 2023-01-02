Man due in court in connection with death of Bruna Fonseca in Cork

Undated family handout photo issued by Gardai of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca, whose body was discovered in a residential property on Liberty Street, Cork City on Sunday

A man has been charged over the death of Bruna Fonseca (28) in Cork city.

The man (29) was arrested and charged yesterday, 1st January 2023 by gardaí.

He is expected to appear in a special sitting of Cork District Court at 5pm today, Monday 2nd January, 2023.

Ms Fonseca’s body was discovered in an apartment on Liberty Street early yesterday morning.

Emergency services carried out CPR on Ms Fonseca but were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brazilian native had been living in Ireland for several months when the incident occurred.

She was working as a contract cleaner at Mercy University Hospital in Cork city.