A man (20s) is in serious condition after being doused with petrol and set on fire during a burglary by three armed men at his home in Cork.

Man doused in petrol and set on fire during burglary at Cork home

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after three men entered a house at Lotamore, Co Cork armed with a metal weapon shortly before 4am this morning.

The man who is an occupant of the house, was assaulted during the break-in and is being treated for apparent burn injuries at Cork University Hospital.

He is understood to be in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

"Gardai are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred at a house in Lotamore, Co Cork shortly before 4am this morning, 20th January, 2020," a garda spokesman said.

"Three men entered the house, armed with a metal object, and assaulted the occupant, a man in his 20s. He was taken to Cork University Hospital after suffering apparent burn injuries. His condition is believed to be serious.

"No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing."

Mayfield Garda Station and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 021 455 8510.

Online Editors