A man had died while walking a pilgrim route in Co Kerry earlier today.

The 56-year-old hiker was walking with friends and family on Mount Brandon when he took ill around 1:30pm.

The Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched to the scene but was unable to reach the man due to poor visibility.

Members of the hiking party attempted to give the man CPR before a rescue team from the Dingle Coast Guard and Kerry Mountain Rescue arrived at the scene around 3.30pm and carried the man’s body to the base of the mountain where an ambulance was waiting.

Separately, a young man believed to be in his late teens or early 20s was airlifted to hospital yesterday after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea off Vico Road in Dalkey.

A number of people rang emergency services when they saw the man getting into difficulty.

The Dublin Coast Guard rescue helicopter was able to airlift him from the shore after the Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard and rescuers from the Dun Laoghaire Lifeboats intervened.

He was rushed to Beaumont Hospital with a number of emergency responders in attendance at the scene.