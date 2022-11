A man has died following a house fire in Clonmel, Co Tipperary early this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze on River Street in the town just after 6.30am.

The sole occupant of the house, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the fire had been brought under control.

His body was removed to Tipperary University Hospital and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.