Man dies following three-vehicle collision in Co Galway

The collision happened at the Ashtree Junction in Ballinasloe at around 6.30pm today. Stock image

A man has died following a collision involving three vehicles in Co Galway this evening.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm at the Ashtree Junction in Ballinasloe.

The man, who was aged in his 60s, was the driver of one of the vehicles.

He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

One other person was taken to hospital as a precaution, but no other injuries were sustained by the collision.

All approach roads to the Ashtree Junction are currently closed and will remain closed overnight. Local diversions are in place.

Forensic collision investigators are due to carry out an examination of the scene and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who have camera footage (including dash-cam footage) and were travelling in the Ashtree Junction and Station Road areas of Ballinasloe between 6pm and 6.45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe garda station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.