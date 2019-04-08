A man in his 20s has died following a single vehicle road collision in Co Waterford this evening.

A man in his 20s has died following a single vehicle road collision in Co Waterford this evening.

Man dies following fatal collision in Co Waterford

Gardai in Tramore are investigating the crash, which occurred near O’Keeffe’s Cross in Dunhill at about 6pm.

The young male, who was the sole occupant of the car, was fatally injured when his vehicle collided with a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford.

The road was closed for a brief period, but has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors