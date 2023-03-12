| 8.7°C Dublin

Man dies following crash in Co Monaghan

Two cars were involved in a collision on the N12 close to Knockaconny at around 11.15am on Saturday

Rebecca Black

A man in his 50s has died following a road crash in Co Monaghan.

He was fatally injured in a collision between two cars at around 11.15am on Saturday on the N12 close to Knockaconny.

