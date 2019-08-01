A MAN has died following a collision in Cork between a car and a fuel tanker.

A MAN has died following a collision in Cork between a car and a fuel tanker.

Man dies following collision between car and fuel tanker

The accident, on the R630 road between Midleton and Whitegate in east Cork, occurred around 7.15am.

It is understood to have involved a fuel truck and a car.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, suffered critical injuries in the collision.

He was removed to Cork university Hospital, where a post mortem is due to be carried out.

No further details are currently available on the tragedy.

The road is currently closed and motorists have been urged to avoid the area. Diversion are currently in place at Rostellan.

Emergency services are currently at the scene including Gardaí, two units of the Midleton-based Cork Fire Brigade and paramedics.

Online Editors