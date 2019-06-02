A YOUNG man died and two others were injured when a 4x4 ploughed into a ditch in the early hours of this morning in Tipperary.

Man dies and two people injured following overnight collision

The accident occurred around 5.30am on the R661 road which links Dundrum to Thurles.

Three young men were travelling in a jeep when it apparently spun out of control some 1km from the village of Dundrum, left the road and ploughed into a ditch.

One young man suffered critical injuries.

The man, in his 20s, was treated by paramedics at the scene but, tragically, was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to hospital.

The two other young men, both also said to be in their 20s, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

They were transferred by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital.

Both men are making a good recovery and are now in a stable condition.

Gardaí hope to be able to speak to both about the circumstances of the accident.

Forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers are currently examining the crash site.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place with motorists asked to avoid the area until Sunday evening.

Tipperary Coroner's Office has been notified.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to contact them and are particularly appealing to anyone who travelled on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station 062-80670 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

