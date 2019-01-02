Man dies after New Year's Day apartment fire

A man has died after a fire broke out at an apartment in Dublin on New Year's Day.

The fire occurred at approximately 9pm yesterday at an apartment block on Benburb St, Dublin 7.

Firefighters and advanced paramedics from Phibsborough, North Strand and HQ attended the scene.

Advanced life support was provided on the scene before the man was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family, friends and neighbours at this difficult time. The cause of the fire is under investigation," a spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that gardai from Bridewell Station are investigating the fire.

Online Editors