A MAN in his late 70s has died after getting into difficulties while swimming at Salthill, Co Galway.

Man dies after getting into difficulty while swimming at Salthill

The incident occurred at Blackrock beach at around midday when the alarm was raised.

The man got into difficulty while swimming off the beach and his body was recovered by a lifeguard on duty.

Emergency services attended the scene and attempted to give the man treatment but were unable to revive the man.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Galway and a post mortem will take place.

Garda said that they are investigating the incident but it is not thought to have been suspicious.

"Gardaí are investigating a drowning incident that occurred this afternoon, Friday August 23, at Blackrock," a spokeperson told the Independent.ie.

"A man in his late 70s was out swimming and got into difficulties. His body was recovered by Life guard and assisted by Gardaí in Salthill.

"His body has been removed to University Hospital Galway and a post mortem will take place. A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court."

Online Editors