A man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea at the Forty Foot in Sandycove in Dublin this afternoon.

A man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea at the Forty Foot in Sandycove in Dublin this afternoon.

Man dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Sandycove Point in Dublin

Emergency services and the Coast Guard were involved in the rescue operation at around 2.30pm today, when the alarm was raised.

A number of people who were also in the water at the time went to the man’s assistance until the emergency crews arrived.

Dún Laoghaire Lifeboat, a Coast Guard unit and the Rescue 116 helicopter all assisted in the incident.

The Coast Guard took the man to Sandy Cove Point where he was removed by ambulance to St. Vincent's Hospital.

He was pronounced dead later this afternoon.

A garda file will be prepared for the Coroners Court and the investigations into the man’s death are ongoing.

Online Editors