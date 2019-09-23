A man has died after falling down a shaft in an office building in Dublin 4 earlier this afternoon.

Man dies after falling down shaft in office building

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Ringsend at around 1.15pm following the incident.

It is understood the man (62), who is from Donard, Co Wicklow, fell from the roof down a shaft in the multi-storey building.

He was carrying out contract work on the building at the time.

“Gardaí from Irishtown are investigating the death of a man in his 60s following a workplace accident at a building in Dublin 4,” a garda spokesperson said.

"The alarm was raised at approximately 1.15pm today.

"It's understood the man fell from a height while carrying out contracted works at the building.

"The local coroner has been notified and the body of the deceased has since been removed to Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem will be carried out.

"The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also been notified. Enquiries are ongoing."

The HSA has confirmed that it was notified of the fatality and is carrying out an investigation.

