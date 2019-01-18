News Irish News

Friday 18 January 2019

Man dies after being electrocuted 'while changing lightbulb'

The Scene at Rockmount Gardens Articlave Coleraine where a man named locally as Ian Patterson age 44 was killed changing a light bulb.PICTURE STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
The Scene at Rockmount Gardens Articlave Coleraine where a man named locally as Ian Patterson age 44 was killed changing a light bulb.PICTURE STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A man has died after being electrocuted 'while changing a light bulb' in a shed in Co Derry.

The man has been named locally as Ian Patterson (44). It is understood locals tried to use a nearby defibrillator in a bid to save Mr Patterson's life.

MLA Maurice Bradley, who knew Mr Patterson, said the incident was a tragedy.

"Ian was a popular businessman who in recent years had supplied quality trophies to the Coleraine and District League of which I am a member," he said.

"I would extend my deepest sympathy to Ian’s immediate family and extended family circle and also the tight-knit community of Articlave where he resided."

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: "We received a 999 emergency call at 11.05am on Friday 18 January 2019. The caller reported that a patient had collapsed following electrocution.

"The incident occurred in Articlave. One Accident & Emergency Ambulance was dispatched to the scene immediately and the Air Ambulance Helimed23 also attended shortly after.”

The PSNI said it attended a report of a sudden death of a man at the Rockmount Gardens area of Articlave on Friday morning.

A post mortem is due to take place. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware of the incident.

Belfast Telegraph

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News