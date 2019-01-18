Man dies after being electrocuted 'while changing lightbulb'

A man has died after being electrocuted 'while changing a light bulb' in a shed in Co Derry.

The man has been named locally as Ian Patterson (44). It is understood locals tried to use a nearby defibrillator in a bid to save Mr Patterson's life.

MLA Maurice Bradley, who knew Mr Patterson, said the incident was a tragedy.

"Ian was a popular businessman who in recent years had supplied quality trophies to the Coleraine and District League of which I am a member," he said.

"I would extend my deepest sympathy to Ian’s immediate family and extended family circle and also the tight-knit community of Articlave where he resided."

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: "We received a 999 emergency call at 11.05am on Friday 18 January 2019. The caller reported that a patient had collapsed following electrocution.

"The incident occurred in Articlave. One Accident & Emergency Ambulance was dispatched to the scene immediately and the Air Ambulance Helimed23 also attended shortly after.”

The PSNI said it attended a report of a sudden death of a man at the Rockmount Gardens area of Articlave on Friday morning.

A post mortem is due to take place. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware of the incident.

