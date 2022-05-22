A man has died in a suspected stabbing incident in Kerry.

The man - who was in his 50s - was discovered with critical stab injuries at the Abbey Court apartment complex in Tralee town centre shortly after 7pm on Sunday evening.

Gardaí have since arrested an individual in connection with the incident.

The male, understood to be in his 50s, is currently being questioned at Tralee garda station where he can be held for a period of up to 24 hours.

When the alarm was raised, gardaí and paramedics raced to the scene where a middle-aged man was found unresponsive.

Tragically, paramedics were unable to stabilise his condition and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Initial indications are that the man suffered at least one stab wound.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the scene to allow for a full forensic and technical examination.

Officers also commenced door-to-door inquiries to determine if anyone heard or saw anything suspicious on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí are also examining CCTV security camera footage from homes and business premises in the area in a bid to determine the last known movements of the deceased.

Drivers whose vehicles are equipped with dash-cameras and who were in Tralee town centre on Sunday are also asked to contact gardaí to assist their inquiries.

They are particularly appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of the Abbey Court apartments and Denny Lane, Denny Street areas between 6.30pm and 7pm this evening to come forward.

The man's body remains at the scene while a technical examination of the scene a will be conducted tomorrow morning

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a full post mortem examination is expected to be conducted at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) on Monday.

An incident room has been set up at Tralee garda station and an initial case conference was held by investigators this evening.