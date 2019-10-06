A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a road collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Co Wicklow this afternoon.

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a road collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Co Wicklow this afternoon.

Man dead and second man injured after collision between motorcycle and car in Co Wicklow

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred on the N81 at Poulaphouca at approximately 3.30pm today.

A second male motorcyclist was injured and has been taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road is expected to stay closed for a number of hours and diversions are in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí in Baltinglass are appealing for any witnesses to this incident, particularly any motorists with dash cam footage, to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059-6482610, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The news comes after four people were hospitalised following a separate early morning collision in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Gardai attended the scene where two cars collided at St Helenas, Dundalk at approximately 3.40am on Sunday morning.

Four passengers from one of the cars were transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

It's understood two of the passengers are being treated with serious injuries, while the other two passengers sustained minor injuries.

Online Editors