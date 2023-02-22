Man charged with murder of Irish Bishop David O’Connell in LA

A home repair contractor has been charged with the murder of revered Irish cleric Bishop David O'Connell (69) in the US.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon confirmed tonight that Carlos Medina (65) will face one count of murder and a further count of using a firearm to commit a criminal act.

Medina had been held on bail of $2m (€1.9m) as he was questioned by US police since Monday over the fatal shooting of the bishop renowned in California as 'The Peacemaker'.

Mr Medina was arrested by armed police following a stand-off at his home in Torrance, not far from the cleric's home, two days after the fatal shooting.

When Mr Medina was taken into custody, two firearms were recovered from his home.

These are now undergoing ballistic analysis to determine whether they are linked to the fatal shooting of Bishop O'Connell.

The contractor - whose wife was Bishop O'Connell's housekeeper - is expected to appear before a judge over the next two days with a public defender set to be appointed for him.

It has also emerged that Mr Medina has a previous conviction in relation to a drugs offence.

A murder conviction, coupled with the charge of using a firearm to commit a criminal act, carries a sentence of between 35 years and life imprisonment in California.

Los Angeles police said they had been overwhelmed with public support for their investigation into the killing of the cleric, who was beloved in the city for his dedication to helping the poor and vulnerable.

Detectives have interviewed a number of people who said Mr Medina had complained about Bishop O'Connell owing him money - and neighbours who said the landscaper and repair contractor had been acting very erratically in the days before the fatal shooting.

Police are now investigating whether the contractor had relapsed and was again using drugs.

The Los Angeles Times reported that one of his previous convictions was for possession of methamphetamine.

Bishop O'Connell - who was originally from Glanmire in Cork - was found lying critically injured on his bed in his Hacienda Heights home off Janlu Avenue at lunchtime last Saturday.

The cleric lived alone in the single storey property located in east Los Angeles, just north of Anaheim.

He had suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper chest.

Despite desperate efforts to stabilise his condition, he was pronounced dead before he could be rushed to hospital.

Within hours of his death, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department had launched a murder investigation.

No weapon was found at the scene and there was no sign of forced entry.

Los Angeles police are also trawling through CCTV security camera footage with a vehicle exactly matched the small SUV driven by Mr Medina seen arriving at Bishop O'Connell's home in the minutes before the shooting.

The vehicle is then captured by cameras leaving the scene a short time after the shooting.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna vowed that police are devoting every resource to the case.

Mr Medina was being held with consent to bail in a bond of €1.9m.

Mr Medina's wife, who was not at the Hacienda Heights property last weekend, is cooperating fully with the police investigation.

Tributes continued to be paid to Bishop O'Connell both in the US and in his native Ireland.

Bishop of Cork and Ross Dr Fintan Gavin said Bishop O'Connell's death had shocked communities both in Ireland and the US.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn - who worked closely with Bishop O'Connell on various social and education projects - said his death was an enormous loss to the city and California itself.

“He was the help of the helpless and the hope of the hopeless,” she said.

Archbishop of Los Angeles José Gomez said the Irish cleric was so determined to help migrants from Central and South America that he learned Spanish so he could communicate with them more effectively.

Archbishop Gómez fought back tears as he recalled how Bishop O'Connell spoke fluent Spanish but with a distinct Irish accent.

"He was a good friend of Los Angeles - he was a good priest, a good bishop and a man of peace. His death is a terrible loss."

Los Angeles politicians hailed Bishop O'Connell for his work to help the poor, vulnerable and migrants in the city.

The cleric earned his nickname, 'The Peacemaker', for his courageous work during the 1992 race riots to promote peace and understanding.

Senator Bob Archuleta said Bishop O'Connell devoted himself to helping the poor.

“(He) had an ability to walk the streets, everywhere he went bringing people together with clergy, bringing other priests together, bringing families together, gang members together. He brought everyone together. He was truly a man of the cloth.”

The cleric often put himself at personal risk in his efforts to help protect the poor and vulnerable though several community campaigners said that "Bishop Dave" wielded street smarts with his natural charm and good humour.

Pastor of St Cornelius Church in Long Beach, Fr Jarlath Cunnane, first met Bishop O'Connell at All Hallows College in Dublin as they were both studying for the priesthood.

Bishop O'Connell was ordained in 1979 and spent his entire ministry in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Fr Cunnane met up with Bishop O'Connell for dinner just 48 hours before the fatal shooting and was in disbelief when informed of the murder.

"He was a great friend," he said.