Man charged with murder of Irish Bishop David O’Connell in LA

Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, was found dead in Hacienda Heights, California. Photo: AP Photo/Julio Cortez Expand

Ralph Riegel

A home repair contractor has been charged with the murder of revered Irish cleric Bishop David O'Connell (69) in the US.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon confirmed tonight that Carlos Medina (65) will face one count of murder and a further count of using a firearm to commit a criminal act.

