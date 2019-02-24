A MAN appeared before a special court sitting charged with possession for sale or supply of cannabis after a Garda operation which resulted in the seizure of an estimated €700,000 worth of drugs on a Cork farm.

Man charged over €700k drugs seizure on Co Cork farm

Michael 'Mick' O'Brien (44) of Bweenagemeil, Bweeng, Co Cork appeared before Mallow District Court on two charges brought contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

O'Brien is charged with two counts of possession of drugs for sale or supply at Bweeng on Saturday, February 23.

The charges arose from a Garda operation at a remote farm holding in north Cork on Saturday in which a quantity of drugs was discovered.

The property involved is around 20km outside Mallow.

Judge David Waters was told the defendant made no reply to Detective Garda Patrick Sexton when he was arrested, cautioned and formally charged with the two counts..

Mallow District Court was told by Inspector Michael Corbett that Gardaí had no objection to the defendant being remanded on bail once specific conditions were met.

Defence solicitor, Cathal Lombard, confirmed to Judge Waters that all bail conditions stipulated by Gardaí would be met by his client.

He said his client would, if required, surrender his passport and sign on at Mallow Garda Station at specified dates.

Judge Waters was told that the State was seeking an adjournment of all matters until April to allow for the preparation of the book of evidence in the case.

He remanded O'Brien on agreed bail conditions to appear again before Mallow District Court on April 23 next.

Online Editors