Man charged in relation to alleged assault in Limerick

A man has been charged in relation to an alleged assault in Limerick this morning.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, will appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning.

A juvenile has also been arrested this evening in relation to the same incident. The youth remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Road garda station in Limerick.

The older man has been charged in connection with the alleged assault at around 3am in Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

A man, aged in his late 30s, is being treated at Cork University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident took place at a house where scenes of crime investigators conducted an examination today.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 6th March, 2022 at approximately 3am in Ballinacurra Weston, Co Limerick, have charged the man who was detained at Roxboro Road garda station.

“One man, aged in his 50s was arrested at the scene and taken to Roxboro Road garda station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning.

"In a follow-up search a juvenile was arrested this evening Sunday 6th March, 2022 in relation to the same incident and he remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Road garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing.”