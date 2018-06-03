Man charged in connection with seizure of loaded gun
A man has been charged in connection with the seizure of a loaded gun.
Two men (aged in their late 20s and early 30s) were arrested by gardai in the Dublin 3 area on Saturday afternoon.
They were taken to Garda Stations in North Dublin where they are currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939.
One of the man has been charged in relation to the incident and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am.
The second man was released without charge this afternoon and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
