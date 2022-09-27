Man charged after stabbing on country road

The scene on the Ballymacarney Road in Hollystown.

A man has been hospitalised after an alleged stabbing incident in a remote lane on the Dublin border with Meath late on Monday evening.

The incident occurred on the Ballymacarney Road in Hollystown at approximately 7pm.

The victim of the attack, a man in his 30s, was able to present himself for treatment at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown but is understood to be in a serious condition after suffering a stab wound to the upper abdomen.

Gardaí were alerted and later arrested a man in his 40s who appeared in Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday charged with serious assault.

Irmantas Dvarvitis (45), with an address at Tullyard, Co Monaghan, appeared before Judge David McHugh who remanded him on bail on his own bond of €300.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan said there was no objection to bail, subject to a number of conditions.

As part of his bail conditions, he must sign on daily at Monaghan garda station, surrender his passport within 24 hours and stay out of Blanchardstown, except for court appearances.

Mr Dvarvitis has also been ordered to have no contact with the alleged injured party.

The court heard the accused was out of work, and defence solicitor Wayne Kenny was assigned on free legal aid.

Judge McHugh adjourned the case to a date in January for DPP's directions on the charge.

Mr Dvarvitis has not yet indicated a plea to the charge.

The scene where the incident occurred was sealed off by gardaí and a forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau was carried out.

The area is a narrow country road mainly serving farmland on the Dublin/Meath border as well as a number of businesses run from yards.

It was unclear what sequence of events led to the incident.

A number of statements have been taken and the investigation is ongoing.