Man carried on car bonnet as he tried to stop thief dies from his injuries

A businessman who attempted to stop a thief stealing his car and was carried on the bonnet before being thrown onto the road has died from his injuries.

Gardaí have named the dead man as married father Ian McDonnell (50).

Mr McDonnell was injured in the incident on Robinhood Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, last Sunday evening.

He was found lying on the road with serious injuries at around 6.15pm.

Gardaí said their investigations have so far established that a short time earlier Mr McDonnell had attended his nearby business premises. Mr McDonnell was the Dublin manager of Ozone Cars on Robinhood Road.

The businessman attempted to stop a thief from stealing his car – a grey Volkswagen Passat, registration number 161 OY 1861. However in doing so he was carried on the bonnet of the car a distance to where he was found on the road.

Mr McDonnell was rushed by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital in a serious condition. He tragically died from his injuries yesterday evening.

A post mortem is due to take place today.

Gardaí extended their sympathies to Mr McDonnell’s wife, children and extended family and friends and said a family liaison officer has been appointed.

Gardaí at Ballyfermot are investigating and are said to have made “significant progress to date”, including interviewing witnesses, door-to-door enquiries and gathering CCTV footage.

The grey Volkswagen Passat was located on Limekiln Grove, Greenhills, yesterday and has been forensically examined.

A second car involved in the incident – a silver Toyota Aqua, registration number 152 D 32687 – which was stolen in Crumlin on the afternoon of last Sunday, was found burned out in Ballinascorney, Tallaght, on Tuesday. It has also been forensically examined.

Gardaí in Clondalkin have asked for the public’s help and are anxious to hear from anyone who was in the Robinhood Road area of Clondalkin between 5.30pm and 7pm last Sunday, January 23, and who may have witnessed any activity or who may have dashcam footage.

They have also asked for information on the whereabouts of the grey Volkswagen Passat between last Sunday and yesterday.

Gardaí are also keen to trace the movements of the stolen Toyota Aqua between last Sunday and Tuesday.

Investigating gardaí are looking for any information on where either car was parked up at any location, or if either vehicle was seen in any petrol station or at any other location over those days.

They are also seeking assistance from anyone who may have seen either of the cars in the vicinity of Ballymount, Walkinstown, Tallaght, Kylemore Road, or Ballyfermot between 6.30pm and 9pm last Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin garda station at (01) 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.