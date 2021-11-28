Man ‘can’t eat spicy food’ after home insulated, appeal judges told

A man fighting to hang on to a €2m payout over a home insulation fit-out can no longer eat spicy food as it “irritates” his mouth, a court has heard.

Father-of-one Patrick Duffy and his wife Anita say they were “poisoned” and suffered “life-changing” injuries from exposure to “toxic chemicals” during and after installation.

They were left with a “horrible existence” as they ended up quitting their “dream” seaside home and may never work again or have another child, the Court of Appeal heard last week.

The couple’s ordeal began in 2016 when they decided to get their home spray-foam insulated at a cost of €4,000.

In the High Court last December, Mr Justice Kevin Cross awarded the millions to Mr and Mrs Duffy, of Meenderryowen, Annagry, Co Donegal, against Brendan McGee, trading as McGee Insulation Services, Largenreach, Downings, Letterkenny.

Mr Justice Cross said Mrs Duffy “believes her life has been ruined”, while Mr Duffy “feels a responsibility for what has occurred”.

McGee Insulation Services is now appealing against the award, branding it “off the Richter scale” and demanding it is overturned.

Arguing in the Court of Appeal that the full award must be upheld, Richard Lyons SC, for the couple, said Mr Duffy suffered from fatigue and headaches, and has had trouble sleeping and reading books.

And among a “myriad of symptoms” is that the delivery man is “irritated by spicy food”, Mr Lyons revealed. Picking the barrister up on that point, presiding judge Seamus Noonan asked: “He can’t taste food properly?”

Mr Lyons elaborated: “He has an issue with food that isn’t bland. It’s an irritation of the mouth.”

Before 2016, Mr Duffy, now 46, was fit and enjoyed playing football, it was heard.

Mrs Duffy, now 44, who worked as a solicitor’s book-keeper, sadly “didn’t feel fit to have another child”, Mr Lyons added.

Both suffered damage to their larynxes and respiratory systems, it was heard.

At the Court of Appeal last week, McGee Insulation Services insisted it was not liable for the couple’s woes.

The Duffys’ legal team say the payout was “generous… but not such that this court should interfere with it”.

Isocyanate, widely used in insulation, is “a very noxious chemical that was responsible for the Bhopal disaster in India in 1984 where thousands of people were killed”, according to Professor Conor Burke, expert witness for the plaintiffs.

But the spray-foam insulation ordered by the Duffys, called icynene, is “essentially safe if properly applied with the proper safeguards”, the High Court previously found.

At the Four Courts last week, John Paul Shortt SC, for McGee Insulation Services, accused the Duffys’ side of being “melodramatic and over the top with the references to Bhopal and the life-changing injuries”.

Judge Seamus Noonan replied: “I’m sure they are life-changing injuries.”

Mr Shortt said: “I don’t accept they are as bad as they are made out to be.”

He claimed the Duffys’ side had failed to scientifically “prove toxic poisoning” in what was a “unique case".

At the end of a two-day hearing, judges Seamus Noonan, Maurice Collins and Donald Binchy retired to consider their verdict. Their decision is expected in the New Year.