Man attacked while on family day out to celebrate twin daughter's christening has died

A man who was attacked while on a family day out to celebrate the christening of his twin daughters has died.

Seamus Bell (36) was critically injured in the incident which took place on the main street of Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on January 20.

The fitness instructor had been in a coma in Beaumont Hospital for months after the incident. Mr Bell was pronounced dead yesterday evening and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Professor Cassidy will carry out the post mortem, which will take place at 12pm tomorrow, Sunday June 3. Mr Bell is survived by his partner Edel and their nine-month-old twin daughters Cara and Ava.

He is also a father to a six-year-old son, Raphael, from a previous relationship. Lithuanian national Vytautas Racys (34) was arrested on Sunday January 21 in connection with the investigation.

He is currently in custody in Cloverhill Prison and is due to appear in court in Cloverhill on June 21.

Online Editors