Man attacked in Dublin city suffered brain bleed

A man who was found beaten unconscious in a laneway in Dublin city yesterday afternoon had to undergo emergency surgery for a bleed on the brain.

The alarm was raised when the man (39) was spotted lying in Price’s Lane just off Aston Quay, just metres from O’Connell Bridge, at 12.30pm.

The 39-year-old victim had head and facial injuries consistent with a brutal assault.

He was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He was later transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Gardai will be canvassing for CCTV and on-street camera footage in the area of the attack as part of their investigations into the assault.

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.