The scene where a man in his 50s was assaulted at Abbeylands in Clane Photo: Stephen Collins

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault of in Clane, Co Kildare.

The injured man, in his 50s, was assaulted at a residence on Saturday morning and remains in a critical condition in Tallaght University Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The man arrested is currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for any witness to this incident or any person with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were in the Avenue Area of Abbeylands between 11am and 11.30am on Saturday morning to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.