Gardaí have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a pensioner’s body in a house in Castlebar, Co Mayo, this evening.
Gardaí were responding to reports of a fire at a house on Pheasanthill at around 6.30pm when they made the grim discovery.
The body of the pensioner was found inside the house. He is reported to have suffered a gunshot wound.
A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being held at Castlebar garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
The scene is currently being preserved and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist are being requested.
Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Castlebar garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.