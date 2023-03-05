| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

breaking Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in house in Co Mayo

Stock picture Expand

Close

Stock picture

Stock picture

Stock picture

Eavan Murray

Gardaí have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a pensioner’s body in a house in Castlebar, Co Mayo, this evening.

Gardaí were responding to reports of a fire at a house on Pheasanthill at around 6.30pm when they made the grim discovery.

Most Watched

Privacy