Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after 'mounting pavement and injuring man, woman and infant'

A man was in a serious condition last night after he, an infant girl and a woman, were injured when a car mounted a pavement and struck them.

The two adults, aged in their 30s and believed to be related, were injured when the car mounted a pavement on Link Road in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, at around 5.30pm yesterday.

The car left the scene following the incident.

Last night a male presented himself to Mullingar Garda Station and was arrested a short time later on suspicion of drink-driving, according to gardaí.

The man, woman and baby were all brought to Mullingar Hospital for treatment. However the man was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he was last night being treated for serious head injuries.

The woman and the baby, who is aged less then a year old, were also being treated in hospital last night. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Investigations are ongoing.

