Man arrested in north Dublin after car stolen and crashed into parked vehicles

A man has been arrested after a car was stolen and subsequently crashed into a number of parked cars in north Dublin.

Gardai were alerted to reports of a car being driven dangerously in Lusk, Co Dublin last night.

The car is understood to have been stolen from Maynooth, Co Kildare on Thursday.

The stolen car collided with parked cars in the Whitethorn Walk area of Lusk before the driver abandoned the car to threaten another driver in an attempt to hijack another car.

A man was arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently being detained at Balbriggan Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Lusk Co Dublin were alerted to an incident of a car driving dangerously in Lusk Co Dublin last night, Friday 25th October 2019. From enquiries made by investigating Gardaí it was established that this car had been stolen during a burglary in Maynooth, Co Kildare on Thursday 24th October.

"The stolen car collided with a number of parked cars in the Whitethorn Walk area of Lusk, the driver then abandoned this car and attempted to hijack another car in the area, threatening the driver. (No injuries sustained).

"Gardaí from Lusk, Balbriggan and the Armed Support Unit arrested a man in connection with this investigation in the area. He is currently detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4- Criminal Justice Act 1984."

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors