Man arrested in connection with theft of more than €1m from accountancy firm

A MAN is today in garda custody in connection with allegations of theft of more than €1m from an accountancy firm.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) this morning arrested the man, aged in his early 30s, following allegations of theft between 2019 -2020.

“The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation following a complaint made by the accountancy firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee, in excess of €1m,” a statement said.

The man was arrested this morning and he is currently detained in Terenure Garda Station.

It was the third arrest made as part of the investigation, which is ongoing.