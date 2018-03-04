Man arrested in connection with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe released without charge
A man who was arrested in connection to the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was released without charge last night.
The man (60s) was arrested in Dundalk, Co Louth on Monday evening and was brought to Balbriggan Garda Station in Dublin.
A garda spokesman confirmed this afternoon that he was released without charged last night and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Another man (20s) was arrested outside of Wheatfield Prison in Dublin on February 25 in connection with Det Garda Donohoe's murder and is still being detained under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Dundalk Garda Station.
Det Garda Donohoe was fatally shot during a botched robbery in the car park of the Lordship Credit Union on the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth. After arriving on scene with Det Garda Joe Ryan to act as an armed escort for a staff member depositing a bag of money into a bank night safe, he got out to question a group of men acting suspiciously.
One of the men fired a shot gun at close range, killing Det Garda Donohoe.
Online Editors
