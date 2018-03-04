Man arrested in connection with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe released without charge

The man (60s) was arrested in Dundalk, Co Louth on Monday evening and was brought to Balbriggan Garda Station in Dublin.

A garda spokesman confirmed this afternoon that he was released without charged last night and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Another man (20s) was arrested outside of Wheatfield Prison in Dublin on February 25 in connection with Det Garda Donohoe's murder and is still being detained under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Dundalk Garda Station.