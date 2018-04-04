Man arrested in connection with murder in County Dublin

Mr Kurek's body was discovered in a laneway off the R129 Ballyboughal to Oldtown Road on August 4, 2017.

A post mortem examination confirmed that Mr Kurek died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

He is being detained at Balbriggan Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

Mr Kurek, 34, was originally from Dziewin in Poland and he resided mainly in Ireland since 2010.