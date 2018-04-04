Man arrested in connection with murder in County Dublin
Gardai have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing death of Michal Kurek, whose body was found at Ballyboughal in August 2017.
Mr Kurek's body was discovered in a laneway off the R129 Ballyboughal to Oldtown Road on August 4, 2017.
A post mortem examination confirmed that Mr Kurek died as a result of multiple stab wounds.
Gardai today arrested a 29-year-old man in Meath.
He is being detained at Balbriggan Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.
Mr Kurek, 34, was originally from Dziewin in Poland and he resided mainly in Ireland since 2010.
He had been sleeping rough in the period before his death.
