Man arrested in connection with Good Friday gorse fire in Co Donegal

A MAN was arrested earlier today in connection with the outbreak of gorse fire in Co Donegal on Good Friday.

The gorse fire broke out between 1pm and 10.30pm on Friday April 19, causing considerable damage to a house in the Drumnacart and Annagry area.

Damage was also caused to a tractor and other items on the properties, but no injuries were reported.

Gardai investigating the fire detained the man under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Milford Garda Station and has since been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

