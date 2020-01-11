Man arrested in connection with fatal Waterford assault

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal assault in Co Waterford in the early hours of this morning.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí in Waterford have arrested a man in his 20s following a fatal assault in Portlaw, Co. Waterford.

"Gardaí were called to the scene of a serious assault in the Portlaw area of Limerick, in the early hours of this morning, 11th January 2020.

"Emergency services also attended the scene and a man, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances of his death.

"A man in his 20s was arrested by investigating Gardaí. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tramore Garda Station.

The scene is preserved for a forensic and technical examination and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested."

Online Editors