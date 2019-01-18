A MAN has been questioned by gardai in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Dublin hotel last month.

Man arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault at Dublin hotel

The man was arrested yesterday in relation to the alleged assault.

He was questioned by gardai and has since been released without charge.

A garda spokesman said in a statement: "Gardaí in Dundrum investigating an alleged sexual assault reported on Monday 10th December, 2018 arrested a man on Thursday 17th January, 2019.

"The man was detained at Dundrum Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"He has since been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"The investigation is ongoing."

