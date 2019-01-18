News Irish News

Friday 18 January 2019

Man arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault at Dublin hotel

Gardai in Dundrum are investigating Photo: Google Maps
Kathy Armstrong

A MAN has been questioned by gardai in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Dublin hotel last month.

The man was arrested yesterday in relation to the alleged assault.

He was questioned by gardai and has since been released without charge.

A garda spokesman said in a statement: "Gardaí in Dundrum investigating an alleged sexual assault reported on Monday 10th December, 2018 arrested a man on Thursday 17th January, 2019.

"The man was detained at Dundrum Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"He has since been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"The investigation is ongoing."

Online Editors

