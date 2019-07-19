Man arrested in connection with €2.5m cocaine seizure

A MAN has been arrested following the seizure of €2.5 million worth of cocaine.

The drugs were found when Revenue officers in Rosslare Europort stopped and searched an Irish registered horsebox, transporting 8 horses, which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The 35kgs of cocaine have an estimated street value of €2.5 million.

An Irish man (40s) was arrested by gardai at the scene and is being held at

Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who has any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Online Editors