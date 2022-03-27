Man arrested following fire at Dublin hostel

Six people were brought to the Mater Hospital in Dublin for treatment. Stock image.

A man in his 30s has been arrested following a fire at a hostel for homeless people in Dublin’s city centre in which a number of people were injured, one seriously.

The blaze broke out in a building on Little Britain Street, off Capel Street, in the north inner city at around 6pm yesterday.

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the fire, and a spokesperson said a number of people were treated at the scene before being removed to hospital.

Gardaí also confirmed attending the scene, saying six people were taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

One person, understood to be a woman, was described as being in a serious condition but it was not known if those injuries were life threatening.

The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade and the scene was sealed off and preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted.

Gardaí confirmed that a man in his thirties was arrested during the investigation into the fire and was being detained at the Bridewell Garda Station.