Man arrested following alleged stabbing in fast food restaurant

A man in his 20s is in garda custody tonight after being arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing in Longford town earlier today which left another man in hospital.

He was arrested by officers investigating the circumstances behind an incident at a fast food restaurant on the town's main street at around 3pm today.

The victim, who is aged in his early 20s and from the Longford town area, was attacked inside the doors of Luigis restaurant.

He sustained a number of wounds to his upper body and face during the incident.

Two ambulances, gardaí and members from the Armed Support Unit (ASU) arrived on the scene in minutes. Paramedics tended to the injured man inside for several minutes before he was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment.

The restaurant’s owner, Peter Vocella, could be seen wiping away blood from his arms after rushing to the man’s aid.

He said the incident underlined the growing level of unease in the town which has seen a rise in feud-related incidents over the past number of weeks.

“I am 30 years and I have never seen it as bad as this,” he said.

“I can’t help this, I always done my best (as a businessperson)."

A number of members of the victim’s family attended the scene soon afterwards, some of whom were visibly upset.

One eyewitness told of how two men could be seen grappling seconds before the victim attempted to flee behind the restaurant’s counter to escape his alleged assailant.

“I was up at the counter ordering a meal for my friend and next thing all of a sudden these two boys came in,” he said.

“There was a man with the lad that got stabbed and next thing these two boys came in and said ‘take it out of your pocket’.

“The next thing the man went for him. He went for him outside and then the man (victim) ran under the counter to get away from him and he followed him in.”

The male suspect, who detectives arrested and brought to Granard garda station, is currently being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a period of 24 hours.