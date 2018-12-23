Man arrested following €500,000 heroin and cocaine seizure

A man has been arrested following the seizure of more than €500,000 worth of heroin and cocaine.

Gardai from the Terenure District Drugs Unit found the drugs at a house in the Tallaght area of Dublin yesterday evening.

They have an estimated street value of over €500,000.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He is being held at Terenure Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

