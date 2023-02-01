| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Man arrested, car and caravan seized as part of garda operation tackling burglaries

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Laura Lynott

One man has been arrested and a car and a caravan have been seized as part of investigations into burglaries.

Gardaí arrested the man, who is aged in his early 20s, after intercepting a vehicle they believed was carrying stolen property in Athy, Co Kildare, at around 10.50am today.

Related topics

More On Kildare news

Most Watched

Privacy