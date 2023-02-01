Man arrested, car and caravan seized as part of garda operation tackling burglaries

One man has been arrested and a car and a caravan have been seized as part of investigations into burglaries.
Gardaí arrested the man, who is aged in his early 20s, after intercepting a vehicle they believed was carrying stolen property in Athy, Co Kildare, at around 10.50am today.
The man is currently being detained at Kildare garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
A caravan was seized by officers. It is suspected to have been stolen.
In a subsequent follow-up search, gardaí seized a 231 Toyota Landcruiser, believed to be the proceeds of crime.
Gardaí said the arrest and seizures had taken part under Operation Thor, which is targeting the activities of criminals suspected of being involved in burglaries in the mid-Leinster area. Their investigations are ongoing.
Operation Thor was launched in November 2015 and was created to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventative activity.
This initiative has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property related crime since its introduction in 2015.