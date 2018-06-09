A man was arrested at Meath's All-Ireland Qualifier clash with Tyrone after reportedly flying a Palestinian flag in the crowd.

A man was arrested at Meath's All-Ireland Qualifier clash with Tyrone after reportedly flying a Palestinian flag in the crowd.

Man arrested by gardai after reportedly flying Palestinian flag at Meath's game with Tyrone

Video footage circulated online shows a man in a Tyrone jersey being removed from the stands in Páirc Táilteann in Navan by gardai.

A garda is also seen carrying a Palestinain flag out with the man in the brief clip. In a statement to Independent.ie a garda spokesperson confirmed there had been a public order offence at the ground involving a flag and that a man had been arrested.

The statement reads: "Gardai in Navan who were attending a football match between Meath and Tyrone today received a number of complaints from attendees that their view of the game was obscured by a flag. "Gardai spoke to a male who refused to lower the flag and became abusive to the Gardai.

"There were a number of young families also in the crowd, the male was arrested under the Public Order Act and conveyed to Navan Garda station where he was dealt with by way of Adult caution and released."

Online Editors