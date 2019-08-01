Man arrested by gardai after high-speed chase through Dublin as hunt for second suspect continues

One man has been arrested and gardaí are looking for a second suspect following a high-speed chase through Dublin's north inner city this evening.

The man was arrested after the car he was travelling in failed to stop when asked to by gardaí.

Several garda units, including the armed response unit and a garda helicopter, pursued the vehicle shortly after 9pm.

A garda spokesman said one man has been arrested, but gardaí are searching for a second suspect.

He said gardai were unaware of why the car failed to stop.

