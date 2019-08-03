THREE people have been struck by a car after attending a funeral in west Belfast.

Man arrested as three people hit by car after attending funeral in Belfast

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision on Whiterock Road.

Police have confirmed three men have been injured in the incident but that the extent of their injuries is unconfirmed at this time.

One man has been arrested.

Sinn Fein councillor Michael Donnelly, speaking from the scene, told the Belfast Telegraph that he understood three people leaving a funeral at the Belfast City Cemetery were hit by a light blue Vauxhall Vectra.

He said there was earlier reports of a vehicle being driving erratically in west Belfast on Saturday morning.

"People were just returning back from a funeral that took place in the city cemetery just off the Whiterock Road and a vehicle plowed into three pedestrians on the footpath," he said.

"It is a very serious situation at the moment. Police, ambulance service and fire service are here at the minute.

"My thoughts are with the three people injured."

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said that three people had been injured and taken to Royal Victoria Hospital.

A HART team and the air ambulance attended the scene.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

