A MAN in his 40s has been arrested after gardai seized more than €100,000 worth of drugs in Dublin 16.

Man arrested and drugs worth over €100k seized after gardai search car during routine traffic stop

Gardaí attached to the DMR South Division Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on Grange Road yesterday afternoon.

During the routine traffic stop, gardai discovered cannabis with a street value of approximately €5,000.

A man in his 40s was arrested and taken to Rathmines Garda Station where he is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is due to appear before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday 8th April.

As a result of the discovery, gardai seized a further quantity of cannabis and cocaine with a street value of close to €100,000 after obtaining a search warrant for a house at Glenmore Court, Rathfarnham.

