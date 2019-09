A man has been arrested after gardai found a suspected firearm in Limerick city last week.

The man in his 20s was arrested today in connection with the discovery on the north side of the city.

A number of houses were also searched this morning in the same area as part of the investigation.

The suspect is being detained at Henry Street garda station.

The firearm has been sent for analysis by the gardai.

Online Editors