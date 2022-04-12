Man arrested after elderly woman found dead following house fire

An elderly woman has died following a house fire in Co Donegal this afternoon.

Gardaí said they have arrested a man, aged in his 60s, in relation to an alleged offence of criminal damage.

He is being questioned at Ballyshannon garda station tonight.

Fire fighters extinguished the blaze at the house in the Doochary area at around 4.40pm this afternoon.

The body of the woman, who was aged in her 80s, was discovered inside.

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances of the fatal house fire.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out a technical examination of the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and gardaí said the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

They have appealed for anyone who has information in relation to the incident to contact them at Ballyshannon on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111, or any garda station.